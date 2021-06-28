$189.40 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce sales of $189.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.70 million and the highest is $192.10 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $213.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $769.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $788.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $807.43 million, with estimates ranging from $751.00 million to $871.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

