1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $17.09 million and $42,926.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.53 or 0.00606132 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000158 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

