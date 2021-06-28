$2.04 EPS Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the lowest is $1.26. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

PAG traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,388. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

