$2.12 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

NYSE:EXP traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.27. The company had a trading volume of 293,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,060. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.92. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after acquiring an additional 278,772 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after acquiring an additional 271,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,960,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

