$26.55 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce sales of $26.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $109.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $110.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.05 million, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

BMRC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,008. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $408.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

