2,601 Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC opened at $112.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

