2,705 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in Monster Beverage by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 661,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,263,000 after acquiring an additional 110,745 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 285,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.76. 10,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,759. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.