$289.83 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to post $289.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.66 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $270.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of CVGW stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.02. 378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 245.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $17,835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,187 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $3,849,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

