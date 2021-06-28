$29.00 Million in Sales Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will report sales of $29.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $52.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 million to $109.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $96.42 million, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

MIRM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. 35,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

