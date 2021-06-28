$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $4.83 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $24.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after acquiring an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of -149.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

