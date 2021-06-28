$31.29 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to announce sales of $31.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. Zynex posted sales of $19.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $140.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.13 million to $143.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $203.60 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $228.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million.

ZYXI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,468 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,141 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynex during the first quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,832 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zynex by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,460 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZYXI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.88. 136,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17. Zynex has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.37 million, a PE ratio of 99.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

