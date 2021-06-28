$34.94 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce sales of $34.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.50 million and the highest is $35.27 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $12.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 177.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $146.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.86 million to $151.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $164.04 million, with estimates ranging from $158.44 million to $167.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,715. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 673.68%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,647,120.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after buying an additional 642,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.