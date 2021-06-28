35,162 Shares in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of SeaChange International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SEAC stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Aegis assumed coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

SeaChange International Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.