$4.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce $4.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the lowest is $3.90 billion. Stryker reported sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.36. 918,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.54. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $172.35 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

