$4.22 Billion in Sales Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post $4.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.28 billion and the lowest is $4.16 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $18.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $19.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,222,000 after acquiring an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $191.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,708. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.69. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

