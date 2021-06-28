$421.20 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report $421.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.50 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $425.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $76.52. 3,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,007. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $18,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

