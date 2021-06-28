$454.26 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report $454.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.40 million and the lowest is $440.99 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $509.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.