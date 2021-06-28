$500.33 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post sales of $500.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.80 million to $519.10 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $316.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.00. 5,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,776. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.