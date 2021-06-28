50,907 Shares in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.43 million, a P/E ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 0.47. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.01.

In other news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $98,503.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

