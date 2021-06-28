51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

JOBS stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.90. 25,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,936. 51job has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 0.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,053,000 after acquiring an additional 528,231 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,447,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,310,000 after acquiring an additional 32,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 51job by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after buying an additional 118,133 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in 51job by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 702,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,962,000 after buying an additional 402,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

