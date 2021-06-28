62,242 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.27. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

