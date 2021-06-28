$71.35 Million in Sales Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report sales of $71.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.40 million and the lowest is $70.69 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $62.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $306.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.35 million to $307.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $428.22 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $487.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,391.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and have sold 137,725 shares valued at $1,393,381. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.51. 3,434,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.15. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.