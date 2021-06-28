$74.57 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post sales of $74.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.14 million and the highest is $74.99 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $47.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $307.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.64 million to $308.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $425.73 million, with estimates ranging from $411.38 million to $440.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

NYSE FVRR traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.62. 447,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,049. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $68.13 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fiverr International by 2,229.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 498.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.