$740.71 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report sales of $740.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $733.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $747.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $615.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.43.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded up $5.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.04. 758,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,035. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.28. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

