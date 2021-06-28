$76.36 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report $76.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.36 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $51.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $316.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $322.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $349.39 million, with estimates ranging from $348.52 million to $350.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alithya Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.71 on Monday. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

