$801.04 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report $801.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $788.38 million to $814.60 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $138.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 478.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAVE traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,256,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

