8,256 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,505,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after buying an additional 494,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in B&G Foods by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after buying an additional 298,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:BGS opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.86. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.