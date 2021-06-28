$83.73 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to post $83.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.70 million and the lowest is $73.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $61.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $348.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.39 million to $372.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $402.86 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $448.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.05) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,106,722 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RARE traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.40. 654,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,419. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $72.43 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.91.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

