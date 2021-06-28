8,542 Shares in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSEA. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $3,048,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $5,549,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $2,801,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $9,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed purchased 13,500 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

