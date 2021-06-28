888 (LON:888) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock.

888 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 888 to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 379.38 ($4.96).

Shares of LON 888 opened at GBX 391 ($5.11) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 177.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 401.93. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.27 ($2.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 26,000 shares of 888 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

