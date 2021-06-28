8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,506.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $31,171.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,059.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,008 shares of company stock worth $291,069. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $28.00 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. 8X8’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

