8X8 PROTOCOL Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $620,147.23 and approximately $729,110.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000153 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001325 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

