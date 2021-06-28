984 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,376,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,159.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,175.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $752.10 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

