Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment (LON:AEMC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment (LON:AEMC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON AEMC opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £330.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 775 ($10.13). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 711.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

