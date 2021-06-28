Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Position Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 139,895.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,176 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 412,221 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $17,179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after acquiring an additional 273,954 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $65.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

