Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $16.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

AKR traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.94. 740,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,224. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.33, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.47.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,452 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,161,000 after purchasing an additional 709,035 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,705,000 after purchasing an additional 104,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,539 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

