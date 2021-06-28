Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 566 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

WGO opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.