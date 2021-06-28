Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,042,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,416,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on REG shares. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

