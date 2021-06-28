Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $111,000 Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,888 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

