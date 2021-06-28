Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comerica by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $73.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

