Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 889 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,462,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,690,000 after purchasing an additional 397,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Snowflake by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,155,000 after purchasing an additional 424,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $305,262.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,116 shares in the company, valued at $31,530,261.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,769 shares of company stock valued at $125,341,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $247.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion and a PE ratio of -65.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.78. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

