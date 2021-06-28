ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $103.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.75. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.31.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,793,000 after purchasing an additional 172,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $4,528,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

