Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI opened at $92.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.28.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.