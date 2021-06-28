Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 5% Higher

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.71 and last traded at $42.42. 1,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 955,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,238.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,344 shares of company stock worth $6,240,157. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.