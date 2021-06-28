AdEx Network Market Cap Reaches $40.98 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $40.98 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00054846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00020009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.20 or 0.00645183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00038955 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 130,662,123 coins and its circulating supply is 122,219,647 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.