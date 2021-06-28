ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 354.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,215 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ADT were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. On average, analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

