Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $111.53 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

