AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post $408.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $402.10 million to $415.00 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $233.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

ASIX traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,751. The company has a market cap of $818.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AdvanSix by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

