Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ (AGLE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.67. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.