Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DETNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DETNF remained flat at $$30.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

