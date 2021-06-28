Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DETNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DETNF remained flat at $$30.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

